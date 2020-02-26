'I got a feeling': Gerrard suggests he knew 'faultless' Rangers player would star tonight

Rangers are into the last 16 of the Europa League after beating Braga.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told the club's official website that he had a feeling George Edmundson was ready to step up for the Gers tonight.

Gerrard took his side to Portugal this evening to take on Braga, playing the second leg of their Europa League last 32 clash.

The Gers had a 3-2 lead from the first leg having pulled off a miraculous recovery from 2-0 down, and just needed to be solid at the back.

Rangers were exactly that, and got the goal they needed in the second half as Ryan Kent broke clear to slot home with a left-footed finish.

Ianis Hagi's saved penalty in the first half proved to be inconsequential in the end, and Rangers advanced to the last 16 with a superb 1-0 win.

Gerrard took a real gamble with his team selection, deciding to drop Nikola Katic after his horror show at St Johnstone in favour or George Edmundson.

The defender was making just his 12th appearance for Rangers, but was colossal in defence alongside Connor Goldson, earning praise from fans on Twitter.

Gerrard himself has now admitted that he just had a feeling that Edmundson was ready to star for Rangers on the European stage, and he stepped up to the plate with an 'absolutely faultless' display.

“First and foremost, I got a feeling he was ready,” said Gerrard. “He has been ready for a while and he waited patiently for an opportunity. They don’t come much bigger than away against Braga against that level of opponent. I thought Connor was outstanding as well next to him and as a pair, they were absolutely faultless, so I am really proud of both of them,” he added.