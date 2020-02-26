I Am Not Okay with This ending explained: We need to talk about the mysterious stranger

Audiences have raced through I Am Not Okay with This and are looking to have the ending explained after a mighty cliffhanger.

What would you get if you put Stranger Things, Sex Education and The End of the F***ing World in a blender?

Yeah, that's pretty much how it is...

I Am Not Okay with This has finally arrived on Netflix and has gone down an absolute storm with general audiences so far. If you like any of the aforementioned shows, we imagine you found quite a lot to admire in this too.

The influences can be pretty easily explained when you address that it was produced by 21 Laps Entertainment (Stranger Things) and co-created by Jonathan Entwistle (director of The End Of The F***ing World). Along with similarities to these, there are a bunch of eighties movie references you'll be thrilled to spot throughout.

The tale told was there beforehand though, as it's based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name. With only seven fairly short episodes to tackle, the series has proven an easy and swift binge, but as the credits roll and the season ends, discussion begins.

I Am Not Okay with This ending: The mysterious stranger

A recurring presence demanding of our attention is the stalker which appears to remain watchful of Syd.

We glimpse the figure at the end of the fourth episode in wake of the bowling alley incident. However, our protagonist is none the wiser and the stranger enigmatically vanishes.

It's not until later on, in the library, that she encounters him again. He frightens her so much that she experiences another concerning episode and knocks herself out. Herein, she's convinced that somebody is following her, with a whirlwind of motives presenting themselves.

Alert at all times, things seem to take a turn for the better and she doesn't see him again... until the very last episode. After homecoming, we see the figure summoned behind her, although we don't actually see his face. When she asks him if she should be afraid, he assures us her that, rather, "they should be afraid... let's begin."

With Echo & the Bunnymen's 'The Killing Moon' accompanying the visuals - evoking Donnie Darko along with Carrie's visuals - it's a stylish and striking scene, but how can it be explained?

Opinion: I Am Not Okay with This ending explained

Who this man is will surely be explained as we reunite with Syd in season 2, however, there are a number of ways we can approach potential outcomes right now.

The way he appears as though out of thin air suggests that he could be some sort of ghostly apparition. However, judging from what we know of the show, it's far more likely that this stranger possesses a superpower. Could it be her father? Earlier in the series, we learn that he too was gifted.

Then again, he was also paranoid that somebody was stalking him, which the ending arguably helps to confirm was not suspected, but a fact. Perhaps it's a cycle, in which those with powers are plagued; this could be the same man who stalked her father.

Personally, we think it's more likely to be the man who followed her father rather than her actual father. If that's the case, then the signing off of "let's begin" is even more interesting. It strongly suggests that he's about to recount details integral to the narrative going ahead, but it also doesn't sound threatening. Rather than him being there to harm Syd, maybe he actually needs her - whether for good or bad remains curious.

I Am Not Okay with This: We're ready to begin!

When he says "they should be" scared, we expect that he will introduce the threat which will feature prominently in season 2. Maybe this will be the villain... or, maybe he is the villain, wishing to recruit Syd to help him. There's always the possibility that he needed the aid of Syd's father, and that he may have taken his own life rather than be used as an instrument for evil.

It's exciting to ponder which outcome will be the case, but if we had to guess, we'd say that the stalker is there to deceive Syd into helping him.

Either way, we can't wait to see what happens next!

