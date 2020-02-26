I Am Not Okay with This' Bloodwitch: Everything to know - band members, history, Spotify!

I Am Not Okay with This is shaping up to be the next big obsession, but quite frankly, so is Bloodwitch...

Nothing helps a new TV series out quite like a great soundtrack.

Fortunately, I Am Not Okay with This has one, featuring nostalgic tracks from the likes of Aztec Camera, Rick Springfield, Echo & the Bunnymen and more.

Of course, the music is just one of the series' highlights.

Based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name, there was already a world of avenues to explore with the series. Many of them it respects, while it's also worth noting that there are some deviations from the source material that have been welcomed by fans.

There are clear influences from the likes of Stranger Things and The End Of The F***ing World, which makes sense when you consider both this and Stranger Things were both produced by 21 Laps Entertainment and it was co-created by the director of The End Of The F***ing World.

In just seven episodes they manage to introduce us to a lot of characters, as well as a certain band called Bloodwitch.

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS: Where was it filmed?

I Am Not Okay with This: Bloodwitch

Never heard of them? Well, there's a pretty good reason for that... they don't exist, or rather, they didn't exist before I Am Not Okay with This.

The group was created for the show.

As we first begin to get acquainted with Syd and Stanley, he tries to strike up common ground the only way teenagers know how... through music. "Bloodwitch, am I right?" he says. However, she quickly shoots it down saying it's a bad band name.

It's not just a throwaway reference though. As well as proudly championing the gatefold vinyl, we later watch as the pair separately indulge in the band from their bedrooms.

We even hear them again in episodes 2, 3 and 6. Different songs can clearly be determined too, so let's dive into their material.

Bloodwitch: Graham Coxon and Tatyana Richaud

As highlighted by CBR, Bloodwitch is made up of both Graham Coxon and Tatyana Richaud.

Britpop fans will be all too familiar with the wonderful Graham Coxon for his work with the iconic and influential Blur, who gave us tracks like 'Song 2', 'Parklife', 'Girls and Boys' and 'Coffee and TV', as well as for his solo career.

The 50-year-old musician also worked on original music for The End of the F***ing World, so he's no stranger to working on soundtracks for television.

Less familiar is Tatyana Richaud, who provides the perfect vocals - she's credited as the Bloodwitch singer on IMDb. On the site, it's also noted that she starred as Sienna in the 2019 short film Backpackdraft and the 2013 movie All Is Bright (she played Michi) starring Paul Rudd, Sally Hawkins and Paul Giamatti.

We expect some new tunes to dive into for season 2! In the meantime, there's plenty you can check out already...

Bloodwitch: Are they on Spotify?

Yes, Bloodwitch is on Spotify.

It's not just a track or two though, but an entire album! Under the artist name Bloodwitch and the album name I Am Not Okay with This (Music from the Netflix Original Series) there are 11 tracks to check out, including 'Fly' (track seven) and 'Hey Little Girl' (track three) which feature more prominently in the series.

Be sure to head over and check it out.

