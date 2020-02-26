Quick links

'He'll get his move': £13m man admits Tottenham linked team-mate will leave

Danny Owen
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho arriving at the stadium during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday 22nd February 2020.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly admirers of Crystal Palace's Premier League star Wilfried Zaha - will he swap Roy Hodgson for Jose Mourinho?

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace is spoken to by manager Roy Hodgson during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on December 7, 2019 in Watford,...

Andros Townsend has admitted that Crystal Palace are hoping to keep hold of Wilfried Zaha for as long as possible but would understand if the reported Tottenham Hotspur target finally seals a big-money move away from Selhurst Park next summer, speaking to talkSPORT.

No one could possibly doubt an Ivory Coast international’s commitment to the club where he made his name as a jinking, high-stepping teenager.

Zaha has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most influential attackers during his second spell at Crystal Palace but it is no secret that, despite his admiration for a historic London club, the 27-year-old dreams of one day proving himself at a much higher level.

 

Spurs and Chelsea are long-time admirers, according to The Mail, though Palace’s reluctance to accept a penny less than £80 million put pay to any hopes of a January move.

Things could change in the summer, however, with both Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard expected to be handed a considerable transfer war chest as they look to add considerable quality to their ranks.

And Townsend accepts that Zaha’s long-term future may well lie elsewhere – even if he is desperate for his fellow winger to stay.

Andros Townsend of Crystal Palace celebrate with Wilfried Zaha after scoring goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on May 12,...

“For myself, eventually he'll get his big move and nobody at Palace will begrudge him that big move because he deserves it," the one-time Tottenham youngster, who joined The Eagles for £13 million, told Jim White (26 February, 11.30am).

“But hopefully we’ve got his talent for longer than this season. He loves Palace, he is a Palace boy and has been at the club for so many years and made 350 appearances.

“Once the window had closed, he thought ‘right my focus is on Palace and I want to do as well as I can for Palace’. That’s the person that he is."

With just three goals and three assists to his name from 27 Premier League appearances, Zaha has fallen slightly short of the exceptional standards he set last season – but a one-time Manchester United youngster is still capable of winning a game all on his own when at his explosive best.

Wilfried Zaha of Palace battles with John Stones of Man City before going on to score a late equaliser during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

