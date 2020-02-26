'Heard a lot of things': Gerrard claims he was warned about Rangers star, completely wrong

Rangers brought Florian Kamberi to Ibrox in January.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told the Glasgow Evening Times that he heard 'a lot of things' about Florian Kamberi – but they've all been wrong so far.

The Gers are back in action tonight, taking on Braga in the second leg of their Europa League tie having won 3-2 at Ibrox last week.

Subscribe

One player who made a big impact in that first leg win was Kamberi, as he came off the bench to give Rangers life in the final third – and he did the same on Sunday against St Johnstone.

Kamberi not only scored a stunning goal to bring Rangers level, but also produced sublime skill and a great assist to tee up Joe Aribo for number two.

Rangers didn't win that game in the end as they drew 2-2, but Kamberi's impact was huge, and he's now set to start against Braga with Jermain Defoe injured and Alfredo Morelos suspended.

This will be Kamberi's first start for Rangers, and it will come in such a big game, but he's earned the backing of boss Gerrard inside his first few weeks at Ibrox.

Gerrard has admitted that he heard 'a lot of things' about Kamberi's character and attitude, but claims it's all been completely wrong so far, as he has been an 'ultimate professional' and 'student of the game'.

Kamberi's time at Hibs had its ups and downs, hence that reputation, but Gerrard has praised him as a 'breath of fresh air' at Ibrox.

“It is important to say that he deserves his start in this team on merit and what he has brought and contributed since he has come in.” said Gerrard. “We heard a lot of things about Flo before he arrived on the grapevine about the character and the boy and I must say it is completely different to what I have seen and what I have experienced in the couple of weeks he has been in the door. Ultimate professional, in great shape.”

“He has asked a lot of questions from a tactical point of view so he seems like a student of the game and wants to learn and he is really enjoying being here. You can see that in his performances, he is playing with a smile and he has been a real breath of fresh air so all good,” he added.