'He knows everything': van Nistelrooy blown away by Everton man

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has praised Everton's Marcel Brands for helping him kickstart his coaching career.

As per the Toffees' official website, van Nistelrooy paid tribute to Brands for the guidance he has given him since his retirement.

He said: "Marcel approached me, invited me to come back to PSV and got me settled. I owe him that he found me my second passion after my playing career. He helped me with everything I needed. He knows what he wants in a player and a person. When he is presenting a plan he absolutely knows everything about the player. He connects a lot of dots.

“Then his personal touch comes into it as an extra. He is a great person. I am absolutely convinced that Everton will be up there with the top clubs on a steady basis, like all of the clubs Marcel has worked for. Everton - with the history, the fanbase, the new stadium and Marcel’s guidance - the club be in the top positions of English football for a long time.”





Brands was brought in to ensure that Everton started making the most of their money as they seek to sustain a new era of success.

With Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout, Brands should find it easier to attract top players to the club and the likes of Lucas Digne are indicators of his success.

it's a glowing review from van Nistelrooy and Everton fans will hope that his prediction about Brands leading their club to a brighter future comes true.

It's a tricky balance to get right, and there is competition from Wolves and Leicester before even worrying about the traditional big six, and one Brands has to find.



