'He has a problem': Bielsa gives update on Leeds regular ahead of Boro clash

Leeds United will take on relegation-threatened Middlesbrough in the Championship tonight.

Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that Kiko Casilla 'has a problem' with his hand and he is optimistic that he will play against Middlesbrough at the Riverside tonight.

Casilla has been a regular for Leeds in between the sticks this season and Bielsa stated that if the Spaniard can 'support the pain' then he will play against Jonathan Woodgate's men.

After a strong start to the season, it has been an interesting few months for Casilla, who has come under stick for his error-prone ways resurfacing once again.

But in recent matches, he has picked up his form, as Bielsa shared an update on his injury status ahead of Leeds United's away clash at Boro.

"He has a problem [with his hand] but maybe he plays," Bielsa told Leeds Live. "That depends on the level of the pain, but if he can support the pain I think he is going to play.

"In this situation, I don’t have the answer for this. I didn’t ask for this and I didn’t realise to ask. Sorry for that - No [his fingers aren't broken]. Inflammation from the kick."

Both current leaders, West Brom and Leeds had initially opened up a strong lead at the top before the play-off pack closed the gap on them during the December and January period.

But Slaven Bilic's side are beginning to run away with it once again, and after yesterday's win against Preston, they are now seven points clear of Leeds and 10 clear of third-placed Nottingham Forest.

If the Whites can remain firm then they can follow the Baggies down the same road because they have a chance to open a five-point lead on those chasing if they pick up maximum points tonight.