'He divides opinion': Reported Celtic target booed by his own fans as manager fumes

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic reportedly want £11m winger Josh Murphy - will he now be considering an exit from Cardiff City?

‘Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong’.

Cardiff City fans could be forgiven wondering if ‘Murphy’s Law’ was named after their £11 million winger after a 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Josh Murphy went into the game with five goals in his last seven games in all competitions but his best run of form in Cardiff colours came to a shuddering halt when Sabri Lamouchi’s Tricky Trees planted their roots into the South Wales turf.

Absolutely nothing came off for the former Norwich City starlet all night long; Murphy’s Law indeed.

Though the jeers that accompanied his second half substitution were still more than a little unfair. The reported Celtic target didn’t produce much quality in midweek but his attitude and desire cannot be questioned.

"Murph divides opinion, doesn't he?," Cardiff manager Neil Harris told Wales Online after the game, defending one of his key players.

"We are all adults and football people, we know he divides opinion.

“Mo Salah gave the ball away three times last night in the Liverpool game I was watching and there was a reaction to him giving it away. He's one of the best players in the world!

"You never want to see your own players jeered as they come off.”

Murphy is no stranger to something of a ‘love-hate relationship’ with his own supporters and the rather unseemly scenes which overshadowed a disappointing home defeat last night might have made a summer move to Scotland all the more enticing (Sun).

In Neil Lennon, Celtic have a coach who loves nothing more than a maverick wideman and Murphy looks the perfect fit for a direct, dynamic Hoops side who put so much emphasis on their wingers in the final third.

And you won't find many fanbases more loyal and loving than those on the green half of Glasgow.