Gus Poyet thinks some people are going 'over the top' with Tottenham man

Jose Mourinho was appointed Tottenham Hotspur boss in November.

Gus Poyet has claimed that there are some who are going 'over the top' with Jose Mourinho, whenever something goes wrong at Tottenham or whenever they lose, as he told The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show (25/02/20 at 9:15 am).

In November, with Spurs struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Daniel Levy surprisingly sacked Mauricio Pochettno and topped it off by handing the job to the out-spoken Mourinho.

Since his arrival, as always with the forthright Portuguese coach, there has been drama, whether it be with his substitutions, style of play, or in his press conferences.

But most importantly, he has taken the North London club a lot closer to a potential Champions League finish, as former Premier League manager, Poyet, made it clear that he needs time to prove his worth.

"I think he's not doing so bad, especially if you think he doesn't have Harry Kane," Poyet told TalkSport. "There's one manager with Harry and then there's a different manager without Harry Kane.

"The problem with Jose is it's so much news for everyone, it's so much coming with the manager that every time there is something not perfect or not winning. [Then] boom! We'll come in and we will throw everything at Jose Mourinho because [they think] something is not right.

"I think we are a little over the top sometimes with him because of his personality and the way he is. But I think we have to give him a chance. He has just started. He's totally different to Pochettino. The absolute opposite in terms of playing. They are missing massive players, especially upfront, so we have to give him the time."

Long-term injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have not helped Tottenham's or Mourinho's cause during these past few months.

Even though the points have been rising ever since Mourinho arrived, their absence during these final hurdles of the 2019/20 Premier League season could become difficult to jump over.

One shining light ahead is the European ban which has been placed on Manchester City. If that stands then fifth place becomes gold for whoever reaches it because Champions League football will await them.