'Goosebumps': England international claims he's been amazed by Newcastle fans

Newcastle United have managed to sign Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

Newcastle United defender Danny Rose has told the Chronicle that the supporters at St. James’ Park have already amazed him.

Rose has joined Newcastle on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season, and has gone straight into Steve Bruce’s team.

Rose made his debut for Newcastle a few weeks back, as a substitute against Norwich City.

And the January signing admits that the ovation he got from Newcastle fans meant a lot to him.

"There are games left and a couple of defeats you are looking over your shoulder, but I hope we can get some rhythm and be ready for the last few weeks,” Rose said.

"When I ran on (for my debut) there was a roar and I got goosebumps.

"It was just amazing for me but I can't say it was a surprise because I've seen it as an opposing player.”

Since making his debut, Rose has gone on to start Newcastle’s next two games but he is yet to be on the winning side.

Bruce’s men have gone through a difficult run of form, which has dragged them down the table.

Rose also hasn’t exactly hit his top form at Newcastle yet, but he may still be searching for match sharpness, as he didn’t play much at Spurs over the early part of the season.

Newcastle are next in action at the weekend, when they are set to take on Burnley at St. James' Park.