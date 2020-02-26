Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'Goosebumps': England international claims he's been amazed by Newcastle fans

John Verrall
Danny Rose of Newcastle United looks to pass with pressure from Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United have managed to sign Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

Danny Rose of Newcastle United looks to pass with pressure from Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park...

Newcastle United defender Danny Rose has told the Chronicle that the supporters at St. James’ Park have already amazed him.

Rose has joined Newcastle on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season, and has gone straight into Steve Bruce’s team.

Rose made his debut for Newcastle a few weeks back, as a substitute against Norwich City.

And the January signing admits that the ovation he got from Newcastle fans meant a lot to him.

 

"There are games left and a couple of defeats you are looking over your shoulder, but I hope we can get some rhythm and be ready for the last few weeks,” Rose said.

"When I ran on (for my debut) there was a roar and I got goosebumps.

"It was just amazing for me but I can't say it was a surprise because I've seen it as an opposing player.”

Danny Rose of Newcastle United control ball during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Since making his debut, Rose has gone on to start Newcastle’s next two games but he is yet to be on the winning side.

Bruce’s men have gone through a difficult run of form, which has dragged them down the table.

Rose also hasn’t exactly hit his top form at Newcastle yet, but he may still be searching for match sharpness, as he didn’t play much at Spurs over the early part of the season.

Newcastle are next in action at the weekend, when they are set to take on Burnley at St. James' Park. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch