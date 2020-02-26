Gary Neville shares when he wants Liverpool to win the Premier League title

Liverpool are edging ever closer to a record-breaking Premier League title win.

Gary Neville has admitted that his 'absolute preference' is for Liverpool to be handed the Premier League title when he is 'at home' and there are 'no Sky cameras anywhere near it'.

Jurgen Klopp's side are four wins away from being crowned champions of England, and Neville honestly told Sky Sports Premier League (24/02/20 at 19:10 pm) that he hopes Liverpool are handed the title by Manchester City dropping points.

If results continue to go the way they are then March 21st is the date pencilled in for all Reds fans because that's when their 30-year wait for a title should end.

Even though it's blindingly obvious that the title is Liverpool's, it's clearly something ex-Manchester United defender Neville doesn't want to witness at the stadium even if it 'doesn't suit Sky'.

"I have just been given my March and April fixtures," Neville told Sky Sports. "And my absolute preference is for Manchester City to drop points at either Burnley or Southampton and hand Liverpool the title.

"The reason being there are no Sky cameras anywhere near it. They are both Saturday afternoon's 3pm kick-offs. And I can be at home, relaxed and out of the way. The last place I want to be in the stadium when they win it.

"I know that doesn't suit the company and Sky. Maybe even Liverpool fans or anyone else at home but if City can drop points at Burnley or Southampton then that would be ideal."

This could fall in many ways for Liverpool and it's quite obvious the ideal scenario for their supporters is for them to win the title away at Goodison Park - one week before the Palace match.

In order for that to happen, Pep Guardiola's men would need to drop points against Burnley and Manchester United in March, and Liverpool would need to continue winning.

What is perhaps more intriguing before the season draws to a close is whether the Merseyside club can match and surpass Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run and then go the whole campaign without losing.