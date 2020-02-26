Flesh and Blood: Who is Sharon Small? Stella actress dazzles in latest ITV role

Flesh and Blood on ITV features an all-star cast including Stella actress, Sharon Small.

ITV has always had a penchant for creating captivating drama series.

The start of 2020 alone has seen the likes of White House Farm, Grantchester and Endeavour grace our TV screens.

And now, as February starts drawing to a close, we have another dramatic mini-series to get our teeth stuck into, Flesh and Blood.

One of the biggest draws for Flesh and Blood is the stellar cast that has been assembled including the likes of Imelda Staunton, Russell Tovey and Sharon Small.

FILMING LOCATIONS: Explore the serene seaside of ITV’s Flesh and Blood

The story of Flesh and Blood

Flesh and Blood tells the story of a family whose reality is about to be torn apart by rising tensions after Vivien, the widowed mother, starts dating a new man, Mark.

Her three children, Helen, Jake and Natalie, quickly grow suspicious of their mother's new flame but frailties in their relationships appear when their own secrets start to emerge.

Jake, played by Russell Tovey, is living apart from his wife and child due to a crippling gambling addiction. He also works as a personal trainer and has a rather special arrangement with a wealthy client by the name of Stella.

Meet Sharon Small as Stella

Taking on the role of Stella in Flesh and Blood is 53-year-old Scottish actress Sharon Small.

Stella is a rather wealthy and vivacious character and her personal fitness lessons from Jake have also seen him performing other services for her, something that his wife would certainly not approve of.

Sharon Small plays Stella with a verve not often seen similar characters, so it's hardly surprising that she's caught Jake's eye.

Sharon Small: Films and TV roles

Sharon Small has been on the route towards becoming an actress since her youth when she studied drama at Kirkcaldy College in Scotland before to moved onto Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London.

As well as boasting an impressive theatre career, Sharon has been a regular on film and TV screens since making her debut in Taggart in 1994.

Since then, she's gone on to appear in over 45 acting roles according to IMDb, with the most prominent coming in the likes of The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Law & Order: UK and Trust Me to name a few.

The four-part Flesh and Blood continues on ITV at 9pm on February 26th and concludes a day later on February 27th. The first two episodes, meanwhile, are available to stream on ITV Hub.