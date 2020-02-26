FIFA 20 TOTW 24 announced - new Bruno Fernandes Ultimate Team rating

EA has announced the FIFA 20 TOTW 24 and it includes Bruno Fernandes in the starting XI with a new FIFA Ultimate Team rating.

The FIFA 20 TOTW 24 has been announced by EA on Twitter. It comes with a starting XI and bench of Ultimate Team players with new ratings, and one of them includes Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. Many outlets and ourselves predicted his inclusion, but we are admittedly disappointed by the absence of some.

EA's FIFA 20 TOTW 23 included Man United's Harry Maguire plus Arsenal's Pepe. Both these teams have better players in the Team of the Week starting XI for the 24th version, meanwhile there's also a host of other recognisable names from the LA Liga and Bundesliga.

Below you'll find the announced team.

FIFA 20 TOTW 24 starting 11

The FIFA 20 TOTW 24 starting 11 includes the following players with their new Ultimate Team card ratings:

GK: Aitor - Levante - 84

LB: Nacho Monreal - Real Sociedad - 84

LB: Kolarov - Roma - 87

CB: ZAGADOU - Borussia Dortmund - 82

CB: Pallois - Nantes - 84

CM: Koke - Atletico Madrid - 86

CM: Fernando - Sevilla - 84

CAM: Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United - 88

LM: Aubameyang - Arsenal - 89

ST: Lewandowski - Bayern Munich - 93

FIFA 20 TOTW 24 substitutes:

GK: Muslera - 84 - Galatasaray S.K.

ST: Niang - 81 - Stade Rennais F.C.

ST: Remy - 81 - Lille OSC

RW: Marusic - 81 - S.S. Lazio

CM: Nkunku-- 81 - RB Leipzig

LB: Van Aanholt - 81 - Crystal Palace F.C

FIFA 2O TOTW 24 reserves:

CAM: Pena - 78 - FC Emmen

CM: Gortler - 75 - FC Eintracht Bamberg

LF: Burke - 75 - Shamrock Rovers

ST: Stroh-Engel- 74 - SpgVgg Unterhaching

ST: David - 80 - Gent

When does the FIFA 20 TOTW 24 become available?

The FIFA 20 TOTW 24 will be available to get through packs at 18:00 GMT.

As for elsewhere, the FIFA 20 TOTW 24 will be available at the times of 10:00 PST and 13:00 EST.

Some players will be disappointed by the absence of Messi, but as a Wolves fan I'm mightily disappointed to not see Diogo Jota even make the bench.

But what can you do when EA hates your team and favours the traditionally 'big' clubs?