Fans react to Tottenham loanee Jack Clarke's performance

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee is continuing to struggle on loan.

It looks like things are getting no easier for Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jack Clarke.

The 19-year-old re-signed for former club Leeds United on a season-long loan last summer but Spurs recalled after him after managing just 19 minutes of Championship football.

He has already played three times as often at QPR as he did under Marcelo Bielsa during the first half of the campaign, but there's still a long way to go.

Clarke, who joined Tottenham for £8.5 million last summer, is yet to start a league game for the West Londoners and had a 28-minute cameo in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Derby County at Loftus Road.

Here's how some fans reacted to his performance last night.

If Jack Clarke was worth £10m...Eze is worth £50m — Skorpio (@Skorpio1) February 25, 2020

If I didn’t see him here, I genuinely would’ve forgotten that Jack Clarke exists https://t.co/uGdDs819oY — Rafee (@WholeLottaRafee) February 25, 2020

Jack Clarke has done nothing since his loan move — Sam (@SamQpr__) February 25, 2020

How anyone sees anything in that Jack Clarke is beyond me? He looks so lost and weak every time I see him play — Marcos (@MarcosCarter89) February 25, 2020

Jack Clarke spooned that one — Zack (@7aarabt) February 25, 2020

#QPR Missed the first 20 minutes tonight but very happy with the result!

Rooney still has some serious passing ability that would open up most teams in the Championship!

Jack Clarke looks like a young man lacking confidence at the moment and at times looked totally lost! — neil flynn (@neilflynn61) February 25, 2020

This is getting quite serious for the Spurs youngster now.

Well, he's still only 19 but his struggles since returning to the Championship are certainly concerning.

Since Tottenham paid £8.5 million for him, the teenager has managed a total of 95 minutes of league football since August.

It's nowhere near enough considering that the North Londoners farmed him out with the intention of helping his development, not slowing it down.

A season-long loan to Leeds was the smart move at the time, given how much he improved under Bielsa last term, but it didn't work in West Yorkshire and it isn't happening at QPR.

The goal for Clarke - signed by Mauricio Pochettino - was to loan him out and have him ready to push for a senior spot with the Lilywhites next season, but it takes a stupid amount of optimism to believe he's anywhere near ready for that at the moment.