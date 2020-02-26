Ex-striker names who Rangers should consider this summer if Steven Gerrard fails

Steven Gerrard might be under pressure at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers if he wins nothing again.

Kevin Kyle believes that Rangers should consider looking at Walter Smith this summer if Steven Gerrard fails to win a trophy.

By tonight, the Gers might only be in the reckoning to win one competition this season.

Rangers are 12 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic and Gerrard's side bring a slender 3-2 first-leg lead to Braga in Portugal this evening for the last part of a last-32 tie.

It isn't inconceivable that the light Blues might only have the Scottish Cup to play for this season and a quarter-final defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle - where they've lost once already this year - on Saturday could turn their season into an all-out disaster if Braga eliminate them today.

Smith won 21 domestic honours during two incredible spells at Ibrox but, at 72, the legendary manager has been out of the game since 2011.

If Rangers don't overturn the 12-point deficit and pip Celtic to the title come May then Neil Lennon's side will be going for 10 league crowns in a row next term, a dreaded prospect on the blue half of the Old Firm divide.

And if Gerrard - who hasn't won anything since joining the club in May of 2018 - fails to deliver a trophy this season, the club's former striker says that his old side could and should consider bringing Smith back.

He told Open Goal: "I think I agree with you [that Rangers can't keep Gerrard if he fails to win a trophy]. The other option would be to bring in someone like Walter Smith, the old school."

Gerrard has led the light Blues into the group stages of the Europa League two years on the bounce, and this season they moved into the knockout phase.

Both are very decent achievements but is it enough to keep his job in Glasgow if Celtic win a fourth successive domestic treble? Unless Gerrard delivers a Europa League title, probably not.