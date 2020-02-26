Ex-Celtic star shares summer transfer revelation

Fraser Forster has arguably been one of Celtic's stand-out performers this season, but he doesn't belong to them.

John Kennedy has revealed that Celtic are interested in keeping Fraser Forster in Glasgow beyond this season.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has been a revelation since re-signing for the Hoops on a season-long loan from Southampton last summer.

Forster, who joined the English side from Celtic in 2014, has saved no fewer than four penalties for Neil Lennon's side this season, after keeping out Jens Stage in a Europa League draw with Copenhagen last week.

Considering he has only faced seven spot-kicks this season, it's a remarkable record for the Hexham-born stopper.

And Kennedy, Lennon's assistant at Parkhead, has revealed that if a deal can be struck to sign him permanently once more, Celtic would be open to it.

The 36-year-old, who also played for the club, told The Sunday Post: "If Fraser became available we would want him. He has been terrific and made big saves at the big moments. He has either got us a positive result or kept us in the game."

If Celtic can get this done then it'd be a brilliant, brilliant deal.

The Bhoys have a 12-point cushion at the Scottish Premiership summit, meaning that it looks very likely that next season there'll be a chance to win 10 league titles in a row.

And if that is to happen, Lennon will need a solid, reliable goalkeeper - and Forster fits that description more than Craig Gordon or Scott Bain.