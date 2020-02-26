Quick links

Celtic

Ex-Celtic star shares summer transfer revelation

Shane Callaghan
Fraser Forster of Celtic saves a penalty during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fraser Forster has arguably been one of Celtic's stand-out performers this season, but he doesn't belong to them.

Fraser Forster of Celtic saves a penalty during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen,...

John Kennedy has revealed that Celtic are interested in keeping Fraser Forster in Glasgow beyond this season.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has been a revelation since re-signing for the Hoops on a season-long loan from Southampton last summer.

Subscribe

Forster, who joined the English side from Celtic in 2014, has saved no fewer than four penalties for Neil Lennon's side this season, after keeping out Jens Stage in a Europa League draw with Copenhagen last week.

Considering he has only faced seven spot-kicks this season, it's a remarkable record for the Hexham-born stopper.

 

And Kennedy, Lennon's assistant at Parkhead, has revealed that if a deal can be struck to sign him permanently once more, Celtic would be open to it.

The 36-year-old, who also played for the club, told The Sunday Post: "If Fraser became available we would want him. He has been terrific and made big saves at the big moments. He has either got us a positive result or kept us in the game."

If Celtic can get this done then it'd be a brilliant, brilliant deal.

The Bhoys have a 12-point cushion at the Scottish Premiership summit, meaning that it looks very likely that next season there'll be a chance to win 10 league titles in a row.

And if that is to happen, Lennon will need a solid, reliable goalkeeper - and Forster fits that description more than Craig Gordon or Scott Bain.

Fraser Forster of Celtic arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch