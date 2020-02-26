Quick links

Rangers

'Everyone's been having a wee dig': £1m Caixinha signing reacts to Rangers win

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ryan Jack of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is delighted with tonight's victory.

Ryan Jack of Rangersclears off the line during the Betfred League Cup Semi Final between Rangers and Motherwell at Hampden Park on October 22, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ryan Jack has told BT Sport that Rangers' critics are right to be having a 'wee dig' at the team domestically, but believes that tonight's win over Braga was a big statement.

The Gers have moved into the last 16 of the Europa League by winning 1-0 in Portugal this evening.

Rangers' hopes hung on a knife edge despite carrying a 3-2 first-leg lead, having conceded two away goals at Ibrox last week.

Steven Gerrard's side, who came from two goals down in Glasgow to win, found the breakthrough through Ryan Kent in the second half today.

 

The Ibrox outfit have dropped 10 points in the Premiership since the winter break, culminating in Celtic boasting a 12-point lead and there's been plenty of criticism aimed at Gerrard and co.

And Jack, a £1 million signing in 2017 [The Record], admits that it hasn't been good enough from he and his team-mates in recent months.

He told BT Sport: "What a performance, honestly. Everyone's been having a wee dig at us and rightly so, it's not been good enough. Hopefully, that's something to build on for the rest of the season.

"Credit to the boys and the supporters as well - they deserve that."

Ryan Jack of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League match between SK Rapid Wien v Rangers at Weststadion on December 13, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

