'Everyone's been having a wee dig': £1m Caixinha signing reacts to Rangers win

Ryan Jack of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is delighted with tonight's victory.

Ryan Jack has told BT Sport that Rangers' critics are right to be having a 'wee dig' at the team domestically, but believes that tonight's win over Braga was a big statement.

The Gers have moved into the last 16 of the Europa League by winning 1-0 in Portugal this evening.

Rangers' hopes hung on a knife edge despite carrying a 3-2 first-leg lead, having conceded two away goals at Ibrox last week.

Steven Gerrard's side, who came from two goals down in Glasgow to win, found the breakthrough through Ryan Kent in the second half today.

The Ibrox outfit have dropped 10 points in the Premiership since the winter break, culminating in Celtic boasting a 12-point lead and there's been plenty of criticism aimed at Gerrard and co.

And Jack, a £1 million signing in 2017 [The Record], admits that it hasn't been good enough from he and his team-mates in recent months.

He told BT Sport: "What a performance, honestly. Everyone's been having a wee dig at us and rightly so, it's not been good enough. Hopefully, that's something to build on for the rest of the season.

"Credit to the boys and the supporters as well - they deserve that."