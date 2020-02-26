'Don't quite understand': Some Celtic fans react to legend claiming Everton want Bhoys duo

Celtic duo Callum McGregor and Odsonne Edouard may be in demand this summer.

Celtic have lost key players in the last couple of summer windows, as Moussa Dembele moved on to Lyon in 2018 and Kieran Tierney to Arsenal in 2019.

2020 may yet see other Celtic players attract major interest, and two main names will be on the radars of Premier League sides.

On Sunday, Celtic legend Pat Bonner suggested that he was speaking to an Everton scout at Sunday's 3-1 win over Kilmarnock, and they were impressed with two Bhoys players.

Bonner claims the Everton scout was talking about midfielder Callum McGregor and striker Odsonne Edouard, hinting at interest ahead of the summer window.

Edouard has racked up a ridiculous 25 goals and 17 assists in 41 games this season, whilst McGregor has really stepped up as the heartbeat of the Celtic midfield, notching 11 goals and 10 assists.

Everton have seen Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison impress up front together, whilst Moise Kean is also at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal, so splashing money on another striker would be something of a shock.

Bolstering the midfield may be more of a priority, and McGregor's energy and quality on the ball may make him a sensible target for the Toffees.

Still, Celtic fans have been outraged by Bonner's comments, taking to Twitter to suggest that Celtic don't need to sell either Edouard or McGregor this summer, never mind both as he had suggested, with fans not understanding his comments at all.

Some doubt that Everton is a step up from Celtic right now, and feel that both players will stay one more season to seal a tenth league title in a row, even if many clubs will be keen on the duo.

