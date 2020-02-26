'Wow': Bilic says West Brom star did something 'unbelievable' against Preston

West Bromwich Albion are seven points clear in the Championship after cruising past Preston North End at the Hawthorns and Callum Robinson shone again.

Callum Robinson’s exceptional start to life as a West Bromwich Albion player continued with an ‘unbelievable’ assist during Tuesday’s 2-0 win against Preston North End. No wonder Baggies boss Slaven Bilic is happy, speaking to the Birmingham Mail.

West Brom appeared to be on a downward spiral until a Republic of Ireland international arrived on loan from Sheffield United last month.

But, while the January transfer window is so often maligned, associated as it is with panic buys and big-money flops, Robinson’s remarkable impact at the Hawthorns shows what can happen if the right deal occurs at the right time.

The exciting attacker has breathed fresh life into West Brom’s title-chasing campaign and he inspired a fifth win in six Championship games in midweek against his former employers.

Robinson had a hand in both first-half goals but it was his pinpoint cross to set up Hal Robson-Kanu’s opener which left his Baggies boss shaking his head in disbelief.

“The ball was unbelievable. The quality of that ball from that distance…” Bilic reflected .

“When you have players that are separated by just a yard or whatever, that kind of ball is like wow. Different class. And he meant it.

“And when you score that early, of course it gives you confidence and a great platform to build on.”

Preston manager Alex Neil knows all about Robinson, having helped an exciting winger realise his potential before selling him to Sheffield United last summer for £8 million.

But there was still nothing he could do to stop West Brom’s number 47 lift the Baggies seven points clear at the top of the Championship table.