'What a performance; unbelievable': Lamouchi impressed by two Nottingham Forest players

Forest are just three points adrift of Leeds United in the Championship after Lewis Grabban, Ben Watson and Thiago Silva shone at Cardiff City.

Sabri Lamouchi has paid tribute to Lewis Grabban and the ‘unbelievable’ Ben Watson after Nottingham Forest moved one step closer to promotion in Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Cardiff City, in quotes reported by the Evening Express.

This was as close to a trademark Forest victory as it is possible to get.

Once again, the East Midland giants finished the game with less possession than their opponents but the only thing that matters is the final scoreline. And, thanks to Thiago Silva’s second-half winner, Forest are now within touching distance of Leeds United in second-place.

Much has been made of Grabban’s recent goal drought but, while Lamouchi’s talismanic top scorer failed to find the back of the net for a sixth successive game, the 32-year-old was a constant threat throughout and set up Silva’s goal with a pinpoint cross.

“What a performance from Lewis Grabban,” Lamouchi quipped before turning his focus on a midfielder who will turn 35 in the summer.

“And our captain, Ben Watson, was unbelievable and is having an amazing season.

“I’m just surprised at the quality of the spirit of the players. They aren’t tired. They want to play, they want to fight, they want to run and work hard together – it is fantastic.”

Watson had been written off by many a Forest supporter before Lamouchi rocked up at the City Ground but the transformation of a veteran midfielder has been nothing short of remarkable.

He might not have the energy to hare around the pitch for 90 minutes straight these days but Watson’s superb reading of the game in defensive midfield is a major reason why Forest have the Championship’s third-best defensive record.