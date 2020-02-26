Quick links

'Things are very advanced': 24-goal star confirms Norwich want to sign him

Danny Owen
Daniel Farke, Manager of Norwich City celebrates with the fans following the Premier League match between Norwich City and AFC Bournemouth at Carrow Road on January 18, 2020 in Norwich,...
Premier League strugglers Norwich City will be hoping that Dudelange goal-machine Daniel Sinani can fire them back out of the Championship next season.

F91 Dudelange's midfielder Danel Sinani (L) celebrates with F91 Dudelange's Belgian midfielder Antoine Bernier after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa league Group A football match...

Daniel Sinani appears to be on his way to Norwich City at the end of the season with the F91 Dudelange star telling Le Quotiden that he is in ‘advanced’ negotiations with the Premier League strugglers.

Perhaps if The Canaries had snapped up a deal to bring a prolific goalscorer to Carrow Road during the January transfer window, they would be a little closer to the chasing pack.

Daniel Farke’s side were heavily linked with Sinani last month, via The Mail, but have now slipped seven points adrift of safety. Their spell in the Premier League looks like little more than a flying visit with a return to the Championship looming on the horizon.

 

Not that Norwich’s seemingly inevitable relegation has put Sinani off the idea of swapping Luxembourg for Anglia in the off-season.

“I can confirm that Norwich is really interested in my services,” said a 22-year-old who will become a free agent in the summer.

“I did not sign (in January) but I will say that we are on the right track in the discussions. One thing is certain: I will no longer play in Luxembourg in 2020/2021. As I said, things are very advanced with Norwich.

(L-R) Ricardo of Portugal, Danel Sinani of Luxembourg during the EURO Qualifier match between Luxembourg v Portugal on November 17, 2019

“They absolutely want me, but we have to see how things can or will be finalized. I have not yet visited the facilities, but (the trip) is planned.”

Sinani adds that he is ‘not afraid’ of joining a club heading back to the second tier, pointing out that the English second tier is stronger than many a top-flight across Europe.

And if the explosive attacker can replicate the kind of form he has produced for Dudelange this season, with 24 goals in 27 games in all competitions, Sinani could prove to be yet another bargain buy straight out of the Stuart Webber playbook.

(L-R) Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Danel Sinani of Luxembourg during the UEFA Nations league match between Portugal v Luxembourg at the Estádio José Alvalade (Lisboa) on October 11,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

