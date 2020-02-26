'Should be above Sunderland': Barton mocks Parkinson's tactics after Fleetwood draw

Max Power's dramatic 97th-minute equaliser saw Phil Parkinson's Black Cats snatch a point in a League One clash at the Stadium of Light.

Joey Barton has taken a less-than-subtle pot shot at Sunderland’s ‘physical’ approach in the aftermath of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town at the Stadium of Light, while speaking to the Cod Army’s official website.

A midweek clash between two League One promotion hopefuls might have been lacking a little quality, at least from the home side, but no one could accuse a reborn Sunderland for being devoid of character.

97 minutes were on the clock when Max Power popped up to slam home the most dramatic of equalisers at the death, cancelling out a brilliant opening goal from Phil Parkinson’s one-that-got-away Barrie McKay.

And Barton, the motormouth former Newcastle United midfielder, was never likely to miss a chance to make his voice heard at full time.

“They played two big lads up there and banged balls up to them all night,” said one of British football’s most outspoken characters.

“We are in the mix, we should be above Sunderland tonight. If we meet Sunderland in the play-offs, would we be worried? I don’t think so.

“They are a big physical outfit. Phil Parkinson has got them going well but with that style of football, you’d rather watch us than Sunderland as we play football.”

It’s a little unfair perhaps for Barton to judge a club’s style of play on the final few minutes of what looked for all the world like a damaging home defeat. It’s not exactly uncommon for a side to go direct when chasing an equaliser and why shouldn’t Parkinson utilise the aerial ability and hold-up play of Charlie Wyke and Kyle Lafferty when the clock is running down?

As many a Sunderland fan will tell you, the Wearsiders have been a joy to watch at times during a run which has lifted them into title contention.