Report: Title-chasing club in talks with Tottenham player to discuss summer switch

Premier League giants Spurs look set to lose Jan Vertonghen next summer with Serie A powerhouses Inter Milan hoping to reunite him with Christian Eriksen.

Jan Vertonghen could be handed a substantial pay rise if he leaves Tottenham Hotspur for Inter Milan this summer, according to The Standard, with the Serie A title-chasers making contact with a Belgian international centre-back.

By the time the summer transfer window slams shut, Spurs might have lost two of their longest serving players to Antonio Conte’s Italian giants.

Christian Eriksen sealed a belated switch to the San Siro over the summer and reports suggest that Vertonghen, who moved to North London from Ajax 12 months before the Danish playmaker made an identical switch, could be about to follow in his former team-mate’s footsteps.

Vertonghen’s contract expires at the end of this season and, so far, Spurs have failed to tie the 32-year-old down to a new deal.

The Standard claims that Inter have made contact with his representatives and, just to make a reunion with Eriksen in Milan even more tempting, a veteran defender could be set for a wage hike in Serie A.

Vertonghen currently earns £100,000-a-week at Tottenham but, thanks to favourable tax laws over in Italy, Inter could put a greater financial package on the table.

It seems unlikely, meanwhile, that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would be willing to offer Vertonghen a greater weekly wage at this stage of his career.

With just 17 Premier League starts to his name this season, the 118-time international has found game time increasingly hard to come by under Jose Mourinho with Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga emerging as the future of the Spurs backline.