Report: Newcastle, Southampton and Arsenal want £21m star Nagelsmann called 'exceptional'

A Premier League move is reportedly on the cards for Hoffenheim's Florian Grillitsch but will he play under Hasenhuttl, Bruce or Arteta next season?

Fabian Grillitsch is a target for Premier League trio Newcastle United, Southampton and Arsenal amid claims from Sport BILD that the Hoffenheim star has a £21 million release clause in his contract.

Julian Nagelsmann knows a talent when he sees one. And the most highly-rated young coach in the game today had nothing but positive words to say about an ‘exceptional’ midfielder who helped Hoffenheim quality for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Nagelsmann thinks Grillitsch has the world at his feet, at the age of just 24. A superb passer of the ball with tenacity and technique, the Austrian all-rounder certainly has everything in his locker to be a top class ‘number six’ – and a move to England would allow him to build on that fabulous display against Manchester City in the Champions League group stage back in 2018.

According to BILD, Grillitsch is set to make a decision on his future before Euro 2020 gets underway in June and his fate will be out of Hoffenheim’s hands if a Premier League club decides to trigger his very affordable release clause.

Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl knows the former Werder Bremen youngster well from his time in the Bundesliga and Grillitsch would be a perfect fit for a high-octane, high-pressing Saints’ side.

His ball-winning ability and intelligent distribution also makes him a good option for an Arsenal side who look more disciplined and organised under Mikel Arteta than at any point in recent memory.

As for Newcastle United; well, let’s just say Nabil Bentaleb has a lot to do to prove that he is the midfield general Steve Bruce wants.