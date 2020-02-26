Preston star claims West Brom aren't 'anything special' but are brilliant in one area

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion sealed another Championship win against Preston North End at the Hawthorns thanks to Hal-Robson Kanu and co.

West Bromwich Albion have the most impressive attack in the Championship according to Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne, but that does not mean Slaven Bilic’s side are ‘anything special’.

With less than three months of the 2019/20 season remaining, the Baggies are in control of the title race.

Five wins in six have lifted the Midland giants seven points clear of second placed Leeds United with Tuesday’s comfortable 2-0 victory against Preston North End representing a major step towards promotion.

January signing Callum Robinson was superb once again, playing a major role in both of West Brom’s first-half goals, while Hal Robson-Kanu netted his 12th goal of the season – the first time an experienced Wales international has ever hit double figures in a league campaign.

While Browne admits that no other Championship team can boast such quality in the final third, he doesn’t feel that West Brom are head and shoulders above anyone else in an ultra-competitive league.

“I think their front three is as good as anything. Going forward they’re probably the best team in the league. Defensively they’re good (too),” he told LancsLive.

“They’re a top side and top of the league for a reason. I think they’re a counter attacking team and they can afford to be because they’re that good.

“But I don’t think they’re anything special.”

Special or not, West Brom have one hand on the Championship title with just 11 games remaining. And, with Robinson, Robson-Kanu, Matheus Pereira and Filip Krovinovic in the form of their lives right now, the Baggies look set to be playing Premier League football this time next year.