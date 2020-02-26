'Didn't see it coming': £13m PL man stunned by Tottenham star's rise

Tottenham Hotspur arguably have the best striker in world football in the shape of Harry Kane - Andros Townsend never saw that coming.

Tottenham star Harry Kane is still the best striker in world football, his former Spurs team-mate Andros Townsend has told Jim White on talkSPORT (26 February, 11.50am).

Just in case anyone was doubting the importance of a prolific centre-forward to one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, their performances without him in recent weeks has made that very clear indeed.

Jose Mourinho’s side barely laid a glove on RB Leipzig or Chelsea in successive defeats with Kane stuck on the sidelines. The 26-year-old’s lethal finishing has been badly missed, while there is no one else in Spurs’ squad who offers the same presence or fear factor in the final third.

And, while the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku will surely have something to say about this, Kane’s one-time Tottenham team-mate feels there is no one in the game who can hold a candle to the England captain.

“For me, English players don’t get the recognition they deserve. He’s probably the best striker in the world but he’s not considered that for some reason. He won the Golden Boot at the World Cup but he’s still not considered the best in the world,” said Townsend.

Kane famously took his time to establish himself in the Tottenham first-team, let alone amongst the world’s elite, with difficult loan spells at the likes of Norwich, Leicester and Leyton Orient casting doubt on his ability to make the grade.

And Townsend, who joined Crystal Palace for £13 million four years ago, admits that he never expected Kane blossom into one of the most outstanding attackers in the game.

“Probably not the level he has become,” he adds. “From the first time I saw him, he’s always had an incredible ability to score goals. Left foot, right foot; from any position on the pitch.

“He’s bulked up, he’s quicker, he’s got stronger, he can head the ball – he’s pretty much an all round player now. I didn’t see it coming!”