'Delighted': Some Spurs fans buzzing with news coming out of Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Harvey White is regarded as one of the best young players breaking through at the club.

Tottenham Hotspur fans appear delighted after Harvey White committed his future to the club yesterday evening.

White has penned a new contract which will keep him at Tottenham until 2023.

White is considered to be one of the Tottenham’s brightest prospects, so extending his deal could prove to be important in future years.

And Spurs fans were delighted to see one of their star prospects put pen to paper on a new contract.

White is capable of playing at left-back or in a central midfield role.

The youngster was taken on Spurs’s pre-season tour by Mauricio Pochettino and impressed against the likes of Bayern Munich.

White is also an excellent set-piece taker, and possesses great quality in his left-foot.

Although the 18-year-old has not made his competitive first-team debut yet, there appears to be a belief around Spurs that it is only a matter of time until he makes the grade.