Confirmed Rangers line-up: Gerrard gambles on 22-year-old, Aribo on the bench

Olly Dawes
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers take on Braga in the Europa League this evening.

Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Edmundson, Barisic; Jack, Davis, Arfield; Kent, Hagi, Kamberi.

Rangers substitutes: Foderingham, Halliday, Katic, Kamara, Ojo, Aribo, Stewart.

Rangers are back in Europa League action this evening, just six days since their stunning comeback win over Braga at Ibrox.

This evening's game is the second leg of that tie, with Rangers holding a 3-2 lead as they head to Portugal, but Sunday's 2-2 draw at St Johnstone means fans are a little pessimistic.

Steven Gerrard goes with Allan McGregor between the sticks as usual, with George Edmundson replacing Nikola Katic in the heart of defence in something of a gamble from the Rangers boss given Edmundson's inexperience at this level, but a gamble he may be needed to take after Katic's horror show at St Johnstone.

Borna Barisic is passed fit at left back, whilst James Tavernier and Connor Goldson make up the rest of the back four at right back and centre back respectively.

Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield make up the midfield three this evening, meaning Joe Aribo has to settle for a place on the bench.

Florian Kamberi leads the line in Alfredo Morelos's absence, and will be flanked by Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi in the final third.

Wes Foderingham, Andy Halliday, Glen Kamara, Sheyi Ojo and Greg Stewart join Katic and Aribo on the bench.

