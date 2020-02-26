Confirmed Middlesbrough v Leeds United line-ups: No Phillips, Augustin nowhere to be seen

Leeds United take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium tonight.

Middlesbrough starting XI: Pears; Howson, Moukoudi, Shotton, Friend, Coulson; Clayton, Saville; Wing, Tavernier, Fletcher.

Middlesbrough substitutes: Mejias, Spence, Johnson, McNair, Morrison, Nmecha, Assombalonga.

Leeds United starting XI: Casilla; Ayling, Berardi, Cooper, Dallas; White, Klich, Hernandez; Harrison, Costa, Bamford.

Leeds United substitutes: Meslier, Casey, Alioski, Douglas, Shackleton, Stevens, Roberts.

Middlesbrough go with Aynsley Pears in goal, and will be behind a back five of Jonny Howson, Harold Moukoudi, Ryan Shotton, George Friend and Hayden Coulson.

Ex-Leeds United man Adam Clayton joins George Saville in midfield, with Lewis Wing and Marcus Tavernier supporting Ashley Fletcher in the Middlesbrough attack.

January signings Ravel Morrison and Lukas Nmecha are both on the bench, alongside Tomas Mejias, Djed Spence, Marvin Johnson, Paddy McNair and Britt Assombalonga.

Meanwhile, Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been passed fit, and starts behind a back four of Luke Ayling, Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas.

Kalvin Phillips misses out tonight, so Ben White is seemingly called upon to play in midfield, alongside Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez.

Jack Harrison and Helder Costa start out wide, flanking former Boro striker Patrick Bamford up top, whilst there is no Jean-Kevin Augustin in the squad.

Illan Meslier, Oliver Casey, Ezgjan Alioski, Barry Douglas, Jamie Shackleton, Jordan Stevens and Tyler Roberts make up the Leeds bench tonight.