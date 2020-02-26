'Come back and save us': Some West Ham fans send messages to 33-year-old on Twitter

West Ham United were beaten 3-2 by Adrian's Liverpool side on Monday evening.

West Ham United fans have thanked Adrian on social media website Twitter, after the Liverpool goalkeeper sent a message to them following Monday evening’s clash.

Liverpool beat West Ham 3-2, with Adrian watching on from the bench.

The defeat left West Ham placed in the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

And Adrian is hoping that his former side can now start to push away from trouble.

Hammers, keep pushing hard and ALL THE BEST! ⚒️#ADR13N pic.twitter.com/60qxknJWb1 — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) February 24, 2020

West Ham fans felt that the message was a classy touch from the Spanish stopper, and moved to praise him on Twitter.

What a class tweet! Still cares for the badge he once played for. A lot more than what some of the current crop! — Indian Hammers (@indianhammers) February 25, 2020

Enjoy that Premier league winners medal. Lift that trophy high. Classy guy as always. Turned out you've done the right thing. All the best. — rob everitt (@robbo1461363) February 25, 2020

Adrian left West Ham on a free transfer after being pushed out of their starting line-up by Lukasz Fabianski towards the end of his time at the club.

Fabianski has generally been brilliant at the London Stadium, but he was at fault for two of the goals that Liverpool scored earlier this week.

David Moyes’s side did produce an excellent display though, which could give them some encouragement that they can escape from danger.