'Come back and save us': Some West Ham fans send messages to 33-year-old on Twitter

Adrian San Miguel of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on April 27, 2018 in Romford, England.
West Ham United were beaten 3-2 by Adrian's Liverpool side on Monday evening.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adrian of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

West Ham United fans have thanked Adrian on social media website Twitter, after the Liverpool goalkeeper sent a message to them following Monday evening’s clash.

Liverpool beat West Ham 3-2, with Adrian watching on from the bench.

The defeat left West Ham placed in the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

And Adrian is hoping that his former side can now start to push away from trouble.

West Ham fans felt that the message was a classy touch from the Spanish stopper, and moved to praise him on Twitter.

Adrian left West Ham on a free transfer after being pushed out of their starting line-up by Lukasz Fabianski towards the end of his time at the club.

Fabianski has generally been brilliant at the London Stadium, but he was at fault for two of the goals that Liverpool scored earlier this week.

David Moyes’s side did produce an excellent display though, which could give them some encouragement that they can escape from danger.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

