Club owner speaks out after Spurs are linked with his side's star striker

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Lille forward Victor Osimhen, but doing a deal could be difficult.

Lille owner Gerard Lopez has told Calcio Mercato that his side want to keep reported Tottenham Hotspur target Victor Osimhen.

Sky Sports have claimed that Osimhen is on Tottenham’s wishlist, as they look to add a striker to their squad.

Jose Mourinho’s side have suffered badly recently, with Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane both out injured.

Osimhen, meanwhile, has been one of the best performing strikers across Europe this season, so it is easy to understand why Spurs have been alerted to his talents.

But Lille owner Lopez has suggested that if Tottenham want to snap up Osimhen it will be difficult for them to get a deal done.

“Our desire is to have him with us also in the next season,” Lopez said.

“There are factors that cannot be controlled, such as the fact that a large club can present itself with a salary offer six times higher than it is today. But sometimes it may be better to wait.”

Good signing for Spurs?

Osimhen would tick a lot of boxes for Tottenham, if they want to add a striker to provide cover for Harry Kane.

The 21-year-old is young enough that he could have potential to be a star in the years ahead, he possesses great pace, and is clearly a lethal finisher.

If Tottenham were able to bring Osimhen in, there is no question he would improve their squad.

And Mourinho’s side should have the Nigerian near the top of their wishlist, as his 13 goals in 25 matches in Ligue 1 this term represents an excellent return.