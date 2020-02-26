Chris Sutton hits back at a Rangers fan after Europa League result tonight

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have won in the Europa League this evening.

Ryan Kent of Rangers

Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers progressing in the Europa League this evening.

Rangers have got the better of Sporting Braga 1-0 away from home in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

The Gers won the first leg of their tie 3-2 at Ibrox last week, meaning that Steven Gerrard’s side have progressed to the last-16 stage 4-2 on aggregate.

Former Celtic striker Sutton was following the match, and he was impressed to see Rangers win.

However, the BBC Sport and BT Sport pundit was not pleased with the Gers missing chances before they eventually scored thought Ryan Kent on 61 minutes.

Sutton has also hit back at a Rangers fan who criticised him for his post on Twitter last week after the win in the first leg.

Well done to Rangers and Steven Gerrard The players followed out the game plan to perfection tonight... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 26, 2020

Rangers very good so far... have had enough chances to win two games... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 26, 2020

A Rangers fan tweeted to Sutton: “looks like we’ve won the Europa League again this week ya f** !!!”

Sutton responded: “Good win but you maybe getting a tad carried away Darren…"

Overjoyed

Rangers will be over the moon with their progress in the Europa League, and they will now be serious about winning the European competition.

Of course, it is not going to be easy for the Gers to go all the way as there are some brilliant teams left in the competition, but they should certainly be considered among the contenders now.