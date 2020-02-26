Quick links

Rangers

UEFA Europa League

Chris Sutton hits back at a Rangers fan after Europa League result tonight

Subhankar Mondal
Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have won in the Europa League this evening.

Ryan Kent of Rangers FC celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal...Ryan Kent of Rangers

Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers progressing in the Europa League this evening.

Rangers have got the better of Sporting Braga 1-0 away from home in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

Subscribe

The Gers won the first leg of their tie 3-2 at Ibrox last week, meaning that Steven Gerrard’s side have progressed to the last-16 stage 4-2 on aggregate.

 

Former Celtic striker Sutton was following the match, and he was impressed to see Rangers win.

However, the BBC Sport and BT Sport pundit was not pleased with the Gers missing chances before they eventually scored thought Ryan Kent on 61 minutes.

Sutton has also hit back at a Rangers fan who criticised him for his post on Twitter last week after the win in the first leg.

A Rangers fan tweeted to Sutton: “looks like we’ve won the Europa League again this week ya f** !!!”

Sutton responded: “Good win but you maybe getting a tad carried away Darren…"

Ryan Kent of Rangers FC celebrates with teammates Scott Arfield, Greg Stewart and Florian Kamberi after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg...

Overjoyed

Rangers will be over the moon with their progress in the Europa League, and they will now be serious about winning the European competition.

Of course, it is not going to be easy for the Gers to go all the way as there are some brilliant teams left in the competition, but they should certainly be considered among the contenders now.

Rangers' English midfielder Ryan Kent (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between SC Braga and Rangers at the Municipal...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch