Celtic's plan to resurrect £3.25m signing given boost they've been waiting for

Celtic target David Turnbull is back in action for Motherwell.

Celtic fans will remember the bizarre David Turnbull transfer saga from last summer – and it may be on the cards again this summer.

The Bhoys wanted to land Turnbull from Motherwell after seeing him star last season with 17 goals and nine assists, but the move become an on-off soap opera.

Celtic had agreed a £3.25million fee before releasing a statement that they were unable to agree a contract with Turnbull, leaving their offer on the table before it looked like he would join Norwich City instead.

Celtic ended up coming back into the race and looked set to tie up a deal, with photos emerging of Turnbull in a Celtic kit for his Celtic TV interview and presentation – before a medical issue scuppered the move.

Turnbull had to undergo immediate knee surgery, and has been on the sidelines ever since – until now, as Turnbull came off the bench for Motherwell last night in the home defeat to St Mirren.

That's interesting for Celtic, as The Scottish Sun reported that the Bhoys will rekindle their interest in Turnbull as soon as he is back fit again.

Turnbull is now back, and the 20-year-old will have the rest of the season to get back up to speed and prove he's still a top talent, before Celtic can seemingly try to push through that protracted move in the summer.

With just over a year left on his deal at Fir Park, Turnbull likely will move on in the summer, and it's reasonable to suggest that Celtic will be the prime suitors to land him.