Cole slams West Ham player who 'didn't look bothered' on Monday night

West Ham United are still sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone heading into a number of crucial fixtures.

Carlton Cole has slammed Felipe Anderson for 'not pulling his weight about' during West Ham United's Premier League defeat at Anfield on Monday night.

The Hammers suffered a 3-2 defeat against the champions-elect, and despite a strong display from the majority of the players, Cole told The Debate on Sky Sports (25/02/2020 at 22:45 pm) that Anderson 'didn't look bothered'.

While David Moyes' side are still sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone, their fans will be pretty pleased with the performance they put up a couple of days ago.

After being on the bench for West Ham's defeat to Man City, Anderson came back into the starting XI against Liverpool, but Cole wasn't pleased with what he saw from the senior attacker.

"Felipe Anderson for me is a great player but he's just not pulling his weight about, at the moment," Cole told The Debate. "I don't like to batter my colleagues as footballers, but he should be doing a lot more.

"He's got so much talent but he just didn't look bothered [against Liverpool]. He is an important player for us. I just wanted for him to have a good game and then take that confidence into the next one, which I don't think he really did."

When Anderson moved to the London Stadium during the summer of 2018 from Lazio for £36 million [BBC Sport], the perception by some was that he could be a player who could end up struggling in England's top-flight.

But that didn't happen! Whilst he perhaps needed a bit more bite in the attacking third, he scored nine goals and supplied four assists from 36 Premier League games [transfermarkt].

However, his form has dipped at an alarming rate during this campaign and it feels as though he hasn't turned up for his relegation-threatened side.

Over the course of the campaign so far, he has scored one goal and supplied for assists from his 20 league matches, and since September, he has only scored and provided one assist [transfermarkt].