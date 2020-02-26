Quick links

Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion

'Can have the title': Some Leeds fans react to West Brom's win

Amir Mir
Slaven Bilic, Manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns on February 15, 2020 in...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United are currently occupying the automatic spots in the Championship table.

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion celebrates with teammate Hal Robson-Kanu of West Bromwich Albion after scoring his teams second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between...

Leeds United fans think West Brom will now go on to earn promotion after they opened up a 10-point lead on the automatic chasers on Tuesday night.

Slaven Bilic's side beat Preston 2-0 to also open up a seven-point lead on Leeds, but they can reduce that tonight if they beat Middlesbrough. 

 

Considering Albion have had their wobble, they have now started to find some form again and have opened up a big lead with 11 games remaining. There are some Leeds fans who are now accepting that they will go all the way. 

There are some who are not fussed even if the Midlands side end up being crowned champions, as long as Leeds join them in the Premier League.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Bilic's men do now go all the way, but it's not going to be plain sailing for Leeds, who have more pressure on their shoulders.

Slaven Bilic, Manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion at The Den on February 09, 2020 in London, England.

The above duo tasted the playoffs last season and both lost at the semi-final stage. They simply wouldn't want that to happen to them again. 

What perhaps helps their cause is that Brentford were beaten by Luton last night, sixth-placed Preston also tasted defeat, but Forest were the only winners from those currently in the top-six.

Both Leeds and Albion will be hoping fourth-placed Fulham, who play Swansea tonight, join Alex Neil's men and the Bees on that list. 

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to WBA's win from last night: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch