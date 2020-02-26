'Can have the title': Some Leeds fans react to West Brom's win

West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United are currently occupying the automatic spots in the Championship table.

Leeds United fans think West Brom will now go on to earn promotion after they opened up a 10-point lead on the automatic chasers on Tuesday night.

Slaven Bilic's side beat Preston 2-0 to also open up a seven-point lead on Leeds, but they can reduce that tonight if they beat Middlesbrough.

Considering Albion have had their wobble, they have now started to find some form again and have opened up a big lead with 11 games remaining. There are some Leeds fans who are now accepting that they will go all the way.

There are some who are not fussed even if the Midlands side end up being crowned champions, as long as Leeds join them in the Premier League.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Bilic's men do now go all the way, but it's not going to be plain sailing for Leeds, who have more pressure on their shoulders.

The above duo tasted the playoffs last season and both lost at the semi-final stage. They simply wouldn't want that to happen to them again.

What perhaps helps their cause is that Brentford were beaten by Luton last night, sixth-placed Preston also tasted defeat, but Forest were the only winners from those currently in the top-six.

Both Leeds and Albion will be hoping fourth-placed Fulham, who play Swansea tonight, join Alex Neil's men and the Bees on that list.

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to WBA's win from last night:

Congrats to West Brom. I reckon that’s them pretty much guaranteed top 2 now. Let’s just hope we can do the job tomorrow night and build on last 3 results #lufc #wba — Gary Marshall (@Garymarshall_85) February 25, 2020

Yeah their run in isn’t a difficult one but neither is ours tbf and we had a 6 point head start. Bristol and Preston out of the running. West Brom are up — LUFC Worldwide ⚪️ (@LUFC_WorldWide) February 25, 2020

Think that's West Brom almost guaranteeing themselves promotion then. Win for us tomorrow and we're six clear again, would've taken that at the start of tonight #lufc — Alex (@axhrs) February 25, 2020

West Brom are already promoted. #lufc — LEEDS UN1TED (@Lee05450143) February 25, 2020

West Brom 2-0 up. Don't mind them winning, don't want to be champions, even if it would be a bonus, being 2nd is what matters and teams below us slipping up. #LUFC — Nathan (@WWELUFC) February 25, 2020

Good for us if the sides below us keep on losing...West Brom can have the title just as long as we take care of business and go up along with them. — Samuel Arthur (@loopy2020) February 25, 2020

#lufc Just keep matching our opponents results and we’ll be OK. Keep winning and we’ll catch West Brom. — Dom Gradwell (@dom_gradwell) February 25, 2020