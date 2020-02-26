CoD Modern Warfare: Player rank reset scares fans after update 1.15 for PS4 and Xbox One

Some Call Of Duty Modern Warfare fans have reported player rank reset scares following the Season 2 update 1.15.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 has received update 1.15 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This update has both buffed and nerfed a bunch of weapons, but it has also given players a fright by making them worry that their player ranks had been reset.

Most Call Of Duty Modern Warfare players are still awaiting the arrival of the much-anticipated Battle Royale mode, Warzone. As of right now, the latest gossip concerning its launch has it pegged for March.

While we and everyone else absolutely cannot wait to play the much-anticipated Battle Royale mode, some fans are worried that their player rank has been reset following the update that arrived on February 25th.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.15

PS4 and Xbox One gamers were able to download and install the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.15 yesterday.

This rather larger patch has added Bazaar to Gunfight, as well introduced a new infection mode named Giant Infection.

In addition to the above, 3v3 Snipers on Rust has also been implemented along with Shoot House to an existing playlist with Shipment and Rust 24/7 - Dirty Old House Boat.

The update has also provide a host of fixes for issues such as map exploits and regiment tags. You can check out the entire update 1.15 patch notes on Infinity Ward's website.

Anyone have player rank reset after updating? — Tom Wardhaugh (@wardloon) February 25, 2020

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare player reset rank

Some Call Of Duty Modern Warfare gamers have been scared by their player rank appearing to have been reset following the arrival of update 1.15.

However, judging by the comments made on Reddit and other platforms, these player rank resets appear to - thankfully - be nothing more than false alarms.

Per a user named nigatelo67, they had downloaded the Modern Warfare update only to see their player rank fall from 56 to 1.

Some users have commented on the post saying the same happened to them, but that their rank went back to normal following a match or when proceeding to the menu.

January saw a lot of Modern Warfare players sent a terrifying message saying that their data is corrupt and they must reset their ranks to continue.

While some players are reporting this again following update 1.15 for Season 2, most seem to agree that pressing Continue results in nothing bad happening.

With that being said, the message's appearance is still understandably terrifying.