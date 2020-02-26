Quick links

'Buy him for £30m': Some Newcastle react after hearing who they've been linked with

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic
Newcastle United are said to be interested in Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, who has impressed for Neil Lennon's side.

Newcastle United fans think that Odsonne Edouard would be a brilliant addition to their squad, although there are fears that the Celtic striker may not want a move to St. James’ Park.

The Daily Record claim that Newcastle are keen to snap up Edouard, who has been in impressive form this campaign for Celtic.

Newcastle are struggling for goals, with Joelinton failing to live up to expectations on Tyneside.

And Newcastle fans feel that Edouard would be a great addition in the summer, although there is some scepticism over whether he would come.

Edouard has already been linked with some of Europe’s top clubs, after his brilliant scoring season with Celtic.

The French striker has hit 25 goals for the Bhoys this term, with his finishing and hold-up play catching the eye.

Celtic would surely want big money for the forward, and if Newcastle were to land him it would really signal their ambition.

Edouard would have to work off less service at Newcastle than he gets at Celtic though, as Steve Bruce’s side have struggled badly to create chances this term, so he would be hard pushed to keep up his current scoring form, if he was to make the move. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

