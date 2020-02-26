'Buy him for £30m': Some Newcastle react after hearing who they've been linked with

Newcastle United are said to be interested in Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, who has impressed for Neil Lennon's side.

Newcastle United fans think that Odsonne Edouard would be a brilliant addition to their squad, although there are fears that the Celtic striker may not want a move to St. James’ Park.

The Daily Record claim that Newcastle are keen to snap up Edouard, who has been in impressive form this campaign for Celtic.

Newcastle are struggling for goals, with Joelinton failing to live up to expectations on Tyneside.

And Newcastle fans feel that Edouard would be a great addition in the summer, although there is some scepticism over whether he would come.

Sort of striker we should be signing. — Dean Dodds (@DeanDodds2) February 25, 2020

Buy him 30m bargain — Alex Wright (@AlexJLWright) February 25, 2020

Better than Joelinton — Jack DeBerry (@Jack__DeBerry) February 25, 2020

Hahaha as if he’s going to come to us. Way above our level — mike (@mike55714036) February 25, 2020

Celtic bought this guy from PSG as a raw talent 2 years ago. Neymar, Cavanni and Mbappe keeping him out. He came to celtic to get first team football and European experience. £30 mill would be a steal... 7 Europa goals plus 26 goals in 25 games. Skill 10 /10. — Paul McPartlin (@mcpartlin_paul) February 25, 2020

He can do better than us currently... and he knows it! — Stephen Mcmahon (@SteveMc_64) February 25, 2020

Too good for us. — Murray White (@Muzza_90) February 25, 2020

Edouard has already been linked with some of Europe’s top clubs, after his brilliant scoring season with Celtic.

The French striker has hit 25 goals for the Bhoys this term, with his finishing and hold-up play catching the eye.

Celtic would surely want big money for the forward, and if Newcastle were to land him it would really signal their ambition.

Edouard would have to work off less service at Newcastle than he gets at Celtic though, as Steve Bruce’s side have struggled badly to create chances this term, so he would be hard pushed to keep up his current scoring form, if he was to make the move.