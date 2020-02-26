Quick links

'Bringing back bad memories': Some Tottenham fans react to attacker's CL display last night

Serge Gnabry FC Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Bayern Muenchen at...
Tottenham Hotspur were beaten heavily in the Champions League earlier this season, with Serge Gnabry doing damage.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have admitted that Serge Gnabry’s performance in the Champions League for Bayern Munich yesterday brought back bad memories for them.

Gnabry blasted in four goals against Tottenham in the group stage of this season’s competition, and then was at his devastating best against Chelsea last night.

 

The German forward scored a brace, as Bayern beat the Blues 3-0. And Tottenham fans felt that Gnabry’s performance was again showed just how dangerous a player he is.

Tottenham’s and Chelsea’s futures in this season’s Champions League are now dangling by a thread.

Spurs are 1-0 down in their tie with RB Leipzig with Jose Mourinho's side outplayed in the first-leg, while Chelsea will have to stage a remarkable recovery to have any chance of coming back against Bayern.

Gnabry’s goalscoring display last night means that he has now hit the back of the net 17 times in all competitions so far this season.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

