'Bringing back bad memories': Some Tottenham fans react to attacker's CL display last night

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten heavily in the Champions League earlier this season, with Serge Gnabry doing damage.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have admitted that Serge Gnabry’s performance in the Champions League for Bayern Munich yesterday brought back bad memories for them.

Gnabry blasted in four goals against Tottenham in the group stage of this season’s competition, and then was at his devastating best against Chelsea last night.

The German forward scored a brace, as Bayern beat the Blues 3-0. And Tottenham fans felt that Gnabry’s performance was again showed just how dangerous a player he is.

Ahhhhh this is bringing back bad memories. Gnabry is nuts — Jammyy (@JammyyTHFC) February 25, 2020

Serge Gnabry what a player. Good to see that Spurs isn’t the only team in London he is cooking up against — THFCVemund (@ThfcVemund) February 25, 2020

Letting Gnabry score multiple goals at your stadium? Could never be me x — davina ✨ (@davina_thfc) February 25, 2020

Gnabry is so good — dejounte murray stan (@THFCBailey) February 25, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Imagine Gnabry scoring against your club — Artturi (@thfcTuri) February 25, 2020

Imagine letting Gnabry come to your yard and score multiple goals LOOOOOOL — Ben (@thfcBG) February 25, 2020

Tottenham’s and Chelsea’s futures in this season’s Champions League are now dangling by a thread.

Spurs are 1-0 down in their tie with RB Leipzig with Jose Mourinho's side outplayed in the first-leg, while Chelsea will have to stage a remarkable recovery to have any chance of coming back against Bayern.

Gnabry’s goalscoring display last night means that he has now hit the back of the net 17 times in all competitions so far this season.