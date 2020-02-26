Boss responds to reports he held talks about ambitious move for Tottenham player

Tottenham Hotspur ultimately kept hold of Troy Parrott.

The Dundalk manager has been asked about his side's pursuit of the Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott.

Dundalk are reported to have held talks with Tottenham about a loan deal for Parrott.

But speaking to the Irish Independent, Vinny Perth refused to confirm whether or not that was the case.

"I wouldn't say no," he said.

Parrott only turned 18 at the start of this month, but has already played twice for Tottenham's first team and once for the Republic of Ireland seniors.

But Perth insisted that a player like him should not be out of reach for the likes of Dundalk.

"The League of Ireland should have high standards and should try and attract some of the best players," he said. "I don't see why it would shock everyone but, no, it (Parrott's transfer) wasn't going to happen."

A string of Championship clubs, including Charlton Athletic, Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday, and the Dutch side ADO Den Haag were also credited with an interest in Parrott earlier this year.

But Tottenham, who lost Harry Kane to injury at the start of last month, chose to keep the former Belvedere player in north London.

Spurs' options in Parrott's position have been further depleted through the absence of Son Heung-min, though their manager, Jose Mourinho, has played down talk that the youngster could feature more prominently between now and the end of the campaign.