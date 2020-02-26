'Big future': Team-mate raves about £1.5m star Celtic and Rangers reportedly want

Gillingham's Jack Tucker is reportedly a target for Premier League duo Aston Villa and West Ham United, as well as the Old Firm rivals.

£1.5 million centre-back Jack Tucker has everything he needs to reach the very top of the table, Gillingham team-mate Alex Jakubiak have told the Scottish Sun, amid interest from Celtic, Rangers, Aston Villa and West Ham.

One of the Football League’s breakthrough stars isn’t likely to stick around for long at Priestfield.

After establishing himself at a League One dark horse, the Sun reports that two Old Firm rivals are competing to lure Tucker to Glasgow at the end of the campaign.

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa and West Ham are also interested in a Kent-born 20-year-old who is expected to cost somewhere in the region of £1.5 million.

And Jakubiak, the Watford loanee who has impressed alongside Tucker at Gillingham this season, believes his fresh-faced team-mate has the potential to make the step up with ease.

“Jack’s going to have a big future, I’ve got no doubts about that. I rate him very highly. He’s a very good player. I played a lot of games with him and he really impressed me,” Jakubiak said.

“Jack’s good on the ball, but I think his strongest feature is the fact he just wants to defend. That’s his priority. He never wants to be beaten. He has great recovery and sound positioning. He’s very competitive and strikers know he’s about.”

Tucker has played 31 games in all competitions for Gillingham this season but he will be fully aware that a move to Celtic, Rangers, West Ham or Villa would see his first-team prospects take a blow.

Then again, the chance to work under a coach like Dean Smith, Neil Lennon or Steven Gerrard, who have a fine track record when it comes to promoting youth, may be an opportunity simply too good to turn down.