Better Things season 4 confirmed: When is Pamela Adlon's comedy returning to BBC Two?

Season 3 of Better Things is almost over on BBC Two but when will the upcoming season 4 arrive in the UK?

The third season of Pamela Adlon's superb comedy-drama Better Things finally arrived in the UK in January 2020 and now, the 10-episode series is nearing its conclusion on BBC Two.

As a result, fans have been starting to turn their attention towards Better Things' fourth season which is due to release in the US in March.

But when can fans in the UK expect to see the fourth instalment of Better Things on the BBC?

Better Things on the BBC

Pamela Adlon's Better Things is a show that has been around since 2016 in the US but season one of the hit comedy-drama was only released in the UK in January 2019.

In July 2019, this was followed by season 2 and now the third season of Better Things has finally arrived on BBC Two.

The first episode in season 3 aired on January 7th and new episodes have followed weekly.

At the time of writing, four episodes are left in the third season, which contains 12 episodes in total, the last of which is expected to air on March 24th.

Once season 3 is over and done with, however, will there be more to follow?

Better Things season 4 is confirmed

That's right, Better Things has been renewed for its fourth season.

The announcement was made in March 2019 as Better Things' third season was airing on FX in the States.

Episode 1 of the upcoming fourth season is expected to release on FX on March 5th 2020, while season 3 is still airing in the UK.

When will it be arriving in the UK?

Unconfirmed.

While we know that season 4 is on its way, the UK release date has not yet been revealed.

Even the show's creator, Pamela Adlon, who replied to a fan question on Twitter, said: "I don’t know I really hope it’s soon. My best guess is after it all airs in the states."

If we look at release schedules for Better Things' previous seasons, the best we can hope for is a release in the summer like we saw for season 2.

Alternatively, it could be a whole year before Better Things season 4 hits screens in the UK if the upcoming fourth season arrives at the same point as season 3.

Until then, Better Things' third season is currently airing on BBC Two on Tuesday evenings at 10pm until the final episode arrives on March 24th. Meanwhile, all episodes released so far are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.