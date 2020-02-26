Arsenal reportedly tell club they're planning to buy their £13.5m defender this summer

Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign Pablo Mari.

According to Coluna Do Fla, Arsenal have now communicated to Flamengo that they intend to buy defender Pablo Mari this summer.

It's claimed that Arsenal have made contact with the Brazilian side to inform them that they will activate the purchase clause in Mari's loan deal.

Arsenal paid a €5million (£4.2million) to take Mari on loan until the end of the season, and they've seemingly seen enough to sign him permanently, bringing the total of the deal to €16million (£13.5million).

Mari hasn't actually made his Arsenal first-team debut just yet, and is still building up his fitness and adjusting to the English game in the Arsenal under-23's.

Still, the 26-year-old has seemingly impressed enough to tempt Arsenal into a deal, viewing him as a long-term boost to their defensive ranks.

Mari may be familiar to Mikel Arteta from Manchester City, even though he never actually played for the Premier League side, and such a quick decision suggests that Arsenal always intended to keep him around.

The Spaniard looks set to become Arsenal's first summer signing, and with height as well the ability to play out from the back as a left-footed defender, Mari has plenty to offer Arsenal.

It now looks like he'll be offering those attributes for years to come, rather than just until the end of the season.