Alan Smith shares what he noticed about Liverpool crowd on Monday night

Liverpool are edging closer to a record-breaking Premier League title.

Alan Smith has shared that there was a 'nervousness' from the Liverpool crowd prior to West Ham scoring on Monday night, as he believes the Kop eventually sucked the ball into the back of the net for the home side.

The Reds found themselves 2-1 behind against the relegation-threatened side, but two late goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane sealed the points for Jurgen Klopp's men, and speaking to The Debate on Sky Sports (25/02/2020 22:50 pm), Smith hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold's display.

Liverpool fans know that the Premier League title is heading to Merseyside, but they are unbeaten this season and potentially earning an 'invincible' tag is something that very much appeals to the Reds supporters.

Moments like the one on Monday night is exactly what's needed to go unbeaten throughout the season, and it's something ex-Arsenal striker, Smith, acknowledged.

"There was a nervousness in the crowd before [West Ham scored] when they saw West Ham having a bit of joy," Smith told Sky Sports. "But then they lift the decibel levels, and the players react.

"There's just that resilience in the players and determination not to lose. And they step it up a gear or two. Not many got an 8/10, but Trent Alexander-Arnold, he was probably the best player.

"He was dragging them forward and for a youngster that's incredible. Both Mane and Salah got shackled really well. But they both got on the score sheet in the end. It was that weight of pressure, the Kop were sucking the ball in. They would not be beaten."

There are two big records in the minds of the Liverpool supporters: going unbeaten during a single season and going 50 games unbeaten.

Arsenal and Preston North End are the only two teams in English history not to be beaten during a single campaign - the North London club's achievements is most recent and common.

Another is matching Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten record and then surpassing it. Manchester United were the side who ended the Gunners long unbeaten run many moons ago, and it's another Manchester club who will be Liverpool's 49th game this time around.