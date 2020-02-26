'Absolutely exceptional': Gary Neville thinks he has been 'unfair' on one Liverpool player

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold racked up two more assists on Monday.

Pundit Gary Neville has told Sky Sports (24/02, 10:19pm) that he thinks he may have been unfair on Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Back in October, Neville suggested that Alexander-Arnold needed to get more serious about his defending, blasting him for switching off against Tottenham Hotspur.

Neville felt that Alexander-Arnold gifted Spurs three golden chances to score, believing that he almost cost Liverpool in that game.

Neville did praise Alexander-Arnold's attacking play in the game, but just wanted to see him remember that he is still a right back, and still needs to defend.

Alexander-Arnold was outstanding going forward once again on Monday night, picking up two assists in Liverpool's 3-2 home win over West Ham United.

That's now 12 Premier League assists for Alexander-Arnold this season, and the 21-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the top right backs in the world with another ridiculous season going forward.

After Monday's game, Neville admitted that he may have been unfair on Alexander-Arnold over his defending, because his overall performance level is just so high that nitpicking about his defending seems unfair.

Neville branded Alexander-Arnold an 'absolutely exceptional' player and 'really, really special talent', heaping praise on him once again whilst walking back some of those comments about his defending.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold, to be honest with you, is absolutely exceptional,” said Neville. “I said a couple of months ago that I watched him defensively, and I thought he needed to get more serious about his defending, because I do think he will cost his team in certain games, but it’s unfair to suggest that because actually, his overall performances are high - so high. He’s so young, so mature, and Liverpool have got a really, really special talent,” he added.