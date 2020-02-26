'A bit special': Crystal Palace man can't believe which club reportedly want him

Despite failing to score a single Premier League goal under Roy Hodgson, Alexander Sorloth is reportedly a target for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Solorth has been left stunned by those links with Real Madrid, admitting to Rasmus and Saga that reported interest from the Spanish giants feels ‘a bit special’.

Few would have expected when Crystal Palace farmed their £9 million man out to Trabzonspor last summer that he would be mentioned as a potential £42 million target for the 13-time European champions just a few months’ later.

But with Sorloth taking the Super Lig by storm, scoring 24 goals in all competitions since leaving Selhurst Park on a temporary basis, a man who failed to find the net in a single Premier League match could soon be lining up alongside Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and co at the Santiago Bernabau.

“I saw the article about the rumours. It was a bit special to see,” said a Norway international in the form of his life.

“You don't know if there is truth in it or not. It's nice to be linked, and it just builds self-confidence.”

According to AsistAnaliz, Trabzonspor have the option to sign Sorloth permanently for around £6 million. And they are already planning to make a massive profit on a man Crystal Palace might rue letting go.

Just to add insult to injury, The Eagles have managed just 24 goals in 27 top-flight games this season – as many as Sorloth has all on his own.

A man who joined Crystal Palace in the final few hours of the January 2018 transfer window adds that his parent club have not been in touch regarding a potential return to Selhurst Park.