£7m man makes comment about West Ham's travelling fans at Anfield

West Ham United were beaten 3-2 by Liverpool on Monday evening, with Lukasz Fabianski making two errors during the match.

Lukasz Fabianski has told West Ham United’s official website that the travelling support at Anfield was excellent.

West Ham were beaten 3-2 by Liverpool on Monday evening, but David Moyes's side earned plenty of credit for the way they played.

West Ham were a real threat on the counter throughout and defended resiliently against the best attacking side in the league.

Fabianski was actually at fault for two of the goals which the Hammers conceded, as he put in an uncharacteristically error-prone display.

The goalkeeper has since come out an apologised for his mistakes, and he has also now praised West Ham’s travelling support for creating such a good atmosphere.

“It is great, especially on Monday night,” the £7 million goalkeeper (Goal) said. “It’s a long trip for them and they have were there for us, supporting us for 90 minutes.

“They were very loud and noisy, so we are very thankful for that and hopefully it will be like until the end of the season because they have an important part to play in helping the team stay up.”

West Ham will need their supporters to stay onside until the end of the season, even though frustrations are rising around the London Stadium.

Moyes’s men are currently sat in the relegation zone in the Premier League, with fears that they could go down growing.