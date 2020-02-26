Quick links

Jordan Jones sends message on Twitter after Rangers win

Jordan Jones of Rangers walks from the pitch after being sent off late in the second half during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1,...
George Edmundson posted a fine performance for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers today.

Rangers' English defender George Edmundson (R) vies with Sporting Braga's Portuguese defender Ricardo Esgaio during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between SC...

It was a case of fortune favours the brave for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard tonight.

Gerrard watched his charges beat Braga 1-0 in Portugal to move into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Rangers, who won the tie 4-2 overall, went into the game uncertain about whether they were going through after conceding two away goals at Ibrox last Thursday.

Gerrard had a huge decision to make in defence, after centre-back Nikola Katic made two high-profile errors in Sunday's 2-2 draw at St Johnstone.

 

The Croatian has been a big player for the Gers over the past 18 months, but Gerrard dropped him for 22-year-old George Edmundson tonight.

But Edmundson - who has only played 194 minutes of Premiership football for Rangers this season - vindicated his manager with a superb defensive performance alongside Connor Goldson.

The light Blues' duo were solid for the Scottish giants tonight, and the English star's team-mate Jordan Jones - left out of the Europa League squad last month - has summed up the young stalwart by posting a photo of a fridge on Twitter.

This is exactly what Rangers and Gerrard needed.

Back in Scotland, they've been getting negative press because of their negative form, having slipped 12 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic last weekend.

But their Europa League dream remains alive and well and it's fascinating to see how far they can go, especially with Edmundson and Goldson at the base of things.

George Edmundson of Rangers in action during the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying round 2nd Leg match between Rangers and St Joseph at Ibrox Stadium on July 18, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

