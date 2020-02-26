Jordan Jones sends message on Twitter after Rangers win

George Edmundson posted a fine performance for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers today.

It was a case of fortune favours the brave for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard tonight.

Gerrard watched his charges beat Braga 1-0 in Portugal to move into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Rangers, who won the tie 4-2 overall, went into the game uncertain about whether they were going through after conceding two away goals at Ibrox last Thursday.

Gerrard had a huge decision to make in defence, after centre-back Nikola Katic made two high-profile errors in Sunday's 2-2 draw at St Johnstone.

The Croatian has been a big player for the Gers over the past 18 months, but Gerrard dropped him for 22-year-old George Edmundson tonight.

But Edmundson - who has only played 194 minutes of Premiership football for Rangers this season - vindicated his manager with a superb defensive performance alongside Connor Goldson.

The light Blues' duo were solid for the Scottish giants tonight, and the English star's team-mate Jordan Jones - left out of the Europa League squad last month - has summed up the young stalwart by posting a photo of a fridge on Twitter.

What a performance from the boys and delighted for @georgedmundson4 pic.twitter.com/zsRVhzhNZa — Jordan Jones (@JJordanjones11) February 26, 2020

This is exactly what Rangers and Gerrard needed.

Back in Scotland, they've been getting negative press because of their negative form, having slipped 12 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic last weekend.

But their Europa League dream remains alive and well and it's fascinating to see how far they can go, especially with Edmundson and Goldson at the base of things.