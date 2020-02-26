Quick links

£16m man reportedly wants Southampton exit, Fulham ace could join the same club

Premier League Southampton appear to have moved on from Mario Lemina - he is on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray with Jean Michel Seri.

Mario Lemina wants to finally cut ties with Southampton this summer and seal a permanent move to Galatasaray, according to Bursa Hakimiyet – and he could be joined in Istanbul by Fulham’s forgotten man Jean-Michel Seri next season.

Imagine if QPR’s ragtag bunch of big-money misfits and over-the-hill veterans had pulled together to fight for the 2012 Premier League title. That is sort of what’s happening at Galatasaray this season.

The Turkish giants are just a point off the top of the Super Lig table with a squad full of loanees and fallen stars, including Yuto Nagatomo, Radamel Falcao, Sofiane Feghouli and Henry Onyekuru.

 

Lemina and Seri, meanwhile, are thriving in the capital on loan from Southampton and Fulham respectively. And, if everything progresses smoothly enough, both midfielders will be full-time members of the Galatasaray squad next season.

Gabon international Lemina appears to have no future at St Mary’s and reports from the continent claim that the £16 million enforcer is hoping to stick around for at least another year.

Fotospor, meanwhile, claims that Gala coach Fatih Terim is desperate to keep hold of Seri too, having lost Steven N’Zonzi in the January transfer window.

Once one of the most admired playmakers in Europe, a diminutive schemer who joined Fulham for a club-record £25 million in the summer of 2018 will be valued at a mere fraction of that price these days.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

