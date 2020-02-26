£14m man hints that he wants to sign Crystal Palace contract

Andros Townsend is due to enter the final year of his existing Crystal Palace deal.

Andros Townsend has told Clinton Morrison to ask Steve Parish when he the winger will sign a new Crystal Palace contract.

Townsend is due to enter the final year of his existing deal this summer and he will be able to leave for free if it is not renewed before the end of next season.

The theme of new contracts is currently a hot one at Crystal Palace, with the Eagles boss Roy Hodgson expected to commit imminently.

But on whether or not he could follow suit, Townsend told Talksport's Jim White Show earlier: "I think that's obviously a question for the chairman (Parish), or the owners.

"I'm extremely happy at Palace. I've spent the best years of my career here. I've got under 18 months now so when you see the chairman, do ask him that question!"

A £14 million signing from Newcastle United four years ago, Townsend has played 140 times for Crystal Palace and scored or assisted 38 goals.

The 28-year-old has missed chunks of this season through injury, however, but returned to the squad earlier this month.

Townsend is one of several key Palace players, alongside Vicente Guaita, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt and others, whose deals are due to expire in 2021.

