Xbox Series X: What is Smart Delivery? PS5 fans desperate for news!

Microsoft have revealed more details about the Xbox Series X including a service named Smart Delivery, meanwhile Sony fans continue to await PS5 news.

Both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 will be coming head-to-head in the Holidays of this year. Microsoft have said Sony isn't their competition, but in the eyes of many they are each other's Batman and Joker. And while Microsoft have revealed the look of their next-gen console plus specs including Smart Delivery, Sony have largely remained quiet.

The Xbox Series X was briefly revealed at the Game Awards 2019 with everyone immediately dazzled by the way it resembles a PC. Meanwhile, on the Sony side of things, all we've been shown is the official logo of the PS5 which looks identical to the PS3 and PS4.

It's easy to understand why some Sony fans are desperate for news about the PS5 that doesn't strictly relate to patents, but below you'll discover just what Smart Delivery is for the Xbox Series X.

PS5 AND XBOX SERIES X: Will Baldur's Gate 3 be on next-gen consoles?

What is Xbox Smart Delivery?

Xbox Smart Delivery is a service that will be exclusive to the Xbox Series X.

As for what Xbox Smart Delivery is and does, it's an Xbox Series X service that will ensure you're playing the "best available version".

This means you only have to buy a game once on Xbox One to then play its upgraded version later on the Xbox Series X if you purchase the newest console.

CD Projekt RED has committed to Smart Delivery for Cyberpunk 2077, meanwhile Microsoft themselves have confirmed that it'll be a feature for all their first-party exclusive games.

Microsoft have also stated that the technology is available for all developers and publishers, and that they can choose to use it for titles that will be released on Xbox One first with a mind to come to the Xbox Series X later.

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85w — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2020

Xbox Series X specs

Microsoft have revealed some specs for the Xbox Series X.

According to Microsoft themselves, the Xbox Series X will be their most powerful console powered by a "custom designed processor leveraging AMD's latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures".

It is said to deliver four times the processing power of an Xbox One while enabling developers to leverage 12 TFLOPS of GPU.

In addition to the above, there will also be hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing to provide more dynamic and realistic environments. Microsoft says this is a first for console gaming, and that it will ensure true-to-life lighting.

There will also be support for up to 120fps, HDMI 2.1 Innovation, Dynamic Latency Input which will make controls more precise and responsive, and a feature called Quick Resume (reduced loading times).

PS5 fans desperate for news

While Microsoft have revealed the look and some impressive specs for their upcoming Xbox Series X, Sony have largely been quiet about the PS5.

Yes, we know some details such as backwards compatibility and other specs thanks to an exclusive with the WIRED, plus we all saw that impressive reduced loading time demonstration.

DISNEY PLUS: Pre-order for PS4 and Xbox One now to get cheaper year-long subscription fee

However, some Sony fans are becoming antsy as we are yet to see the console, there have been reports about sketchy patents including microtransactions prompts, and there's also been uncertain gossiping about its price.

Are PlayStation fans ok? pic.twitter.com/3BelcE3MBB — André Segers (@AndreSegers) February 24, 2020